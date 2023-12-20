Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] stock Initiated by Stephens analyst, price target now $25

Teladoc Health Inc [NYSE: TDOC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.78% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.98%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM that Teladoc Health Announces Employee Inducement Awards under NYSE Rule 303A.08.

Effective December 1, 2023 and December 5, 2023, in connection with commencing employment, three new non-executive employees of Teladoc Health were granted options to purchase an aggregate of 106,255 shares of Teladoc Health’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a purchase price per share of $18.97 and $18.51, respectively, and awards of restricted stock units covering an aggregate of 86,154 shares of Common Stock. The stock options vest, based on continued service to Teladoc Health, as to twenty-five percent of the underlying shares on December 1, 2024, with the remainder of the options vesting monthly over three years thereafter. The restricted stock units vest, based on continued service to Teladoc Health, as to one-third of the underlying shares on December 1, 2024, with the remainder vesting quarterly over two years thereafter. The awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Teladoc Health and were granted under the Teladoc Health, Inc. 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan as employment inducement awards pursuant to New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

Over the last 12 months, TDOC stock dropped by -20.13%. The one-year Teladoc Health Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.56. The average equity rating for TDOC stock is currently 2.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.57 billion, with 165.56 million shares outstanding and 164.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, TDOC stock reached a trading volume of 5060174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $22.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.28.

TDOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.98. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 25.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.35 for Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.01, while it was recorded at 20.77 for the last single week of trading, and 22.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teladoc Health Inc Fundamentals:

Teladoc Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.28 and a Current Ratio set at 3.37.

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TDOC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.