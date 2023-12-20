Starbox Group Holdings Ltd [STBX] is -88.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: STBX] gained 32.99% or 0.08 points to close at $0.31 with a heavy trading volume of 8830647 shares. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed companies to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from October 13, 2023 to November 24, 2023, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

The daily chart for STBX points out that the company has recorded -89.67% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 635.86K shares, STBX reached to a volume of 8830647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for STBX stock

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd [STBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 120.33. With this latest performance, STBX shares dropped by -3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.32 for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd [STBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4699, while it was recorded at 0.2191 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3121 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Starbox Group Holdings Ltd [STBX]

The top three institutional holders of STBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STBX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STBX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.