Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $105

Solaredge Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SEDG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.37% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.21%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 7:30 AM that SolarEdge Home Battery to Participate Once Again in Great Britain’s National Demand Response Scheme to Support Grid Stability.

SolarEdge’s innovative technology autonomously charges and discharges a homeowner’s battery, enabling them to earn financial incentives from the DFS without having to manually operate their batteries or manually reduce their electricity use during peak events.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced its renewed participation in Great Britain’s Electricity System Operator’s (ESO) Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) scheme, as part of its portfolio of Virtual Power Plants (VPP).

Over the last 12 months, SEDG stock dropped by -68.10%. The one-year Solaredge Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.77. The average equity rating for SEDG stock is currently 2.69, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.81 billion, with 56.81 million shares outstanding and 56.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, SEDG stock reached a trading volume of 4582275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEDG shares is $100.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEDG stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Solaredge Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-20-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solaredge Technologies Inc is set at 6.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEDG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.10.

SEDG Stock Performance Analysis:

Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.21. With this latest performance, SEDG shares gained by 29.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEDG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.29 for Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.63, while it was recorded at 94.35 for the last single week of trading, and 202.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Solaredge Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Solaredge Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.49 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

SEDG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEDG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Solaredge Technologies Inc go to 12.94%.

Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SEDG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SEDG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SEDG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.