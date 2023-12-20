Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] Is Currently -20.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sidus Space Inc [NASDAQ: SIDU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.79% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.86%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM that Sidus Space Announces 1-for-100 Reverse Stock Split.

Sidus Space, Inc. (“Sidus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SIDU), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-100 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The reverse stock split was previously approved by Sidus stockholders with the final ratio determined by the Company’s Board of Directors. The reverse stock split will become effective at 4:01 p.m. Eastern time on December 19, 2023. Commencing with the opening of trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) on December 20, 2023, the Company’s common stock will trade on a post-split basis under its existing trading symbol “SIDU.”.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Following the reverse stock split, the CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock will be 826165201. As a result of the reverse stock split, every 100 shares of issued and outstanding common stock will be exchanged for 1 share of common stock, with any fractional shares being rounded up to the next higher whole share. Immediately after the reverse stock split becomes effective, the Company will have approximately 778,679 shares of Class A common stock issued and outstanding. In addition, a proportionate adjustment will be made to outstanding equity-based awards and other equity rights.

Over the last 12 months, SIDU stock dropped by -97.14%. The one-year Sidus Space Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.85. The average equity rating for SIDU stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.24 million, with 80.97 million shares outstanding and 69.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, SIDU stock reached a trading volume of 14708384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIDU shares is $0.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sidus Space Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SIDU Stock Performance Analysis:

Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.86. With this latest performance, SIDU shares dropped by -34.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.52 for Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0802, while it was recorded at 0.0491 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2221 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sidus Space Inc Fundamentals:

Sidus Space Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SIDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SIDU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SIDU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.