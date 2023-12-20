Shengfeng Development Ltd. [SFWL] moved down -31.52: Why It’s Important

Shengfeng Development Ltd. [NASDAQ: SFWL] loss -31.52% or -1.51 points to close at $3.28 with a heavy trading volume of 6458866 shares. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Shengfeng Development Limited Purchases Electric Heavy-Duty Trucks.

Shengfeng Development Limited (the “Company” or “Shengfeng”), a contract logistics company in China providing customers with integrated logistics solution services, today announced it has purchased 16 electric heavy-duty trucks with an aggregate value of US$1,550,000. The Company plans to have at least 10% of its future purchases of heavy-duty trucks to be electric heavy-duty trucks.

In addition to the purchase of electric heavy-duty trucks, the Company will also build battery swapping stations in its regional sorting centers, cloud-based order fulfillment centers (or Cloud OFCs), and service outlets, to better serve its electric vehicles.

The daily chart for SFWL points out that the company has recorded -56.27% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 190.30K shares, SFWL reached to a volume of 6458866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shengfeng Development Ltd. is set at 2.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

Shengfeng Development Ltd. [SFWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -77.39. With this latest performance, SFWL shares dropped by -70.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.27% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.94 for Shengfeng Development Ltd. [SFWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.28, while it was recorded at 8.94 for the last single week of trading.

Shengfeng Development Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

