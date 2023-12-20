SentinelOne Inc [S] Revenue clocked in at $573.08 million, up 88.35% YTD: What’s Next?

SentinelOne Inc [NYSE: S] price surged by 2.81 percent to reach at $0.75. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Secureworks and SentinelOne® Deliver Trailblazing Global Joint Go-To-Market Program to Decrease Cyber Risk.

Collaborative partnership simplifies how customers procure, deploy and utilize leading solutions to enhance cyber resiliency.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced a joint go-to-market program with SentinelOne (NYSE:S), a global leader in AI-powered security, designed to accelerate organizational cyber resilience. The new channel program brings together Secureworks® Taegis™ ManagedXDR and SentinelOne Singularity™ Complete, two fully integrated, industry-leading cybersecurity solutions to simplify risk management and reduce time to value by utilizing cyber expertise, threat intelligence and technology.

The one-year S stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.94. The average equity rating for S stock is currently 2.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SentinelOne Inc [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $25.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

S Stock Performance Analysis:

SentinelOne Inc [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.19. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 59.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.17 for SentinelOne Inc [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.55, while it was recorded at 26.46 for the last single week of trading, and 16.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SentinelOne Inc Fundamentals:

SentinelOne Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.05 and a Current Ratio set at 2.05.

S Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc go to 40.20%.

SentinelOne Inc [S] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in S stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in S stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.