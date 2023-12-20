ROTH MKM slashes price target on Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] – find out why.

Applied Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: APLD] gained 2.27% on the last trading session, reaching $6.76 price per share at the time. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Applied Digital Announces Long-Term Supply Agreement with TerraForm Power.

“Partnering with one of the world’s largest and most reputable renewable power operators is a testament to our industry-leading digital infrastructure platform,” said Applied Digital Chairman and CEO Wes Cummins. “The TerraForm Power team has been instrumental in moving this project forward through a congested regulatory pipeline in Texas, which will allow us to leverage low-cost power while concurrently allowing TerraForm Power to monetize their assets and alleviate transmission congestion in the area.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, APLD reached a trading volume of 4581376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLD shares is $15.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Applied Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Digital Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for APLD stock

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.97. With this latest performance, APLD shares gained by 67.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 319.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.07 for Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.14, while it was recorded at 6.53 for the last single week of trading, and 5.69 for the last 200 days.

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Applied Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.22 and a Current Ratio set at 0.22.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]

The top three institutional holders of APLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in APLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in APLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.