Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] is 35.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Roivant Sciences Ltd [NASDAQ: ROIV] loss -1.01% on the last trading session, reaching $10.80 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Roche Completes Acquisition of Telavant from Roivant, Including Rights to Novel TL1A Directed Antibody (RVT-3101) for the Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

“We are pleased to announce the timely completion of the Telavant acquisition, and I am deeply grateful to everyone at Roivant and Telavant who worked tirelessly to develop RVT-3101, prepare for Phase 3, and execute this transaction. We look forward to seeing Roche continue the rapid development of RVT-3101 across multiple indications and ultimately transform the lives of patients with inflammatory and fibrotic diseases,” said Mayukh Sukhatme, M.D., President and Chief Investment Officer at Roivant. “This transaction enables us to continue doing what we do best, at even greater scale: work creatively side by side with our partners on programs that could generate significant impact for patients in areas of high unmet need.”.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, ROIV reached a trading volume of 4590658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROIV shares is $15.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Roivant Sciences Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roivant Sciences Ltd is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 84.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

Trading performance analysis for ROIV stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.35. With this latest performance, ROIV shares gained by 20.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.62 for Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.48, while it was recorded at 10.96 for the last single week of trading, and 9.76 for the last 200 days.

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Roivant Sciences Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.82 and a Current Ratio set at 5.84.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]

The top three institutional holders of ROIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ROIV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ROIV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.