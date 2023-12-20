Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] gain 30.22% so far this year. What now?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: RXRX] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 6.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.04. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 9:41 AM that Bayer and Recursion Focus Research Collaboration on Oncology.

Digitally enabled drug discovery for oncology has the potential to accelerate the delivery of new cancer therapies to patients. Drug discovery research collaboration may initiate up to seven oncology programs and further strengthens Bayer’s early pipeline in precision oncology. Recursion is eligible to receive up to $1.5 billion in potential development and commercial milestone payments plus royalties.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4905668 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 8.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.77%.

The market cap for RXRX stock reached $2.17 billion, with 183.21 million shares outstanding and 151.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, RXRX reached a trading volume of 4905668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXRX shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

How has RXRX stock performed recently?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.95. With this latest performance, RXRX shares gained by 42.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.94 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.70, while it was recorded at 9.41 for the last single week of trading, and 7.88 for the last 200 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.28 and a Current Ratio set at 4.28.

Earnings analysis for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]

The top three institutional holders of RXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RXRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RXRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.