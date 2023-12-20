ProSomnus Inc [OSA] is -82.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ProSomnus Inc [NASDAQ: OSA] gained 57.65% or 0.36 points to close at $0.99 with a heavy trading volume of 106868122 shares. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Data Published by Cureus Journal of Medical Science Shows Successful Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea with ProSomnus Precision Oral Appliance Devices.

Additional clinical research indicates patients using ProSomnus devices have decreased apnea-hypopnea index events per hour, with strong treatment adherence.

The daily chart for OSA points out that the company has recorded -75.60% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 117.76K shares, OSA reached to a volume of 106868122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ProSomnus Inc [OSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProSomnus Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for OSA stock

ProSomnus Inc [OSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.09. With this latest performance, OSA shares gained by 98.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.97 for ProSomnus Inc [OSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6682, while it was recorded at 0.6924 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6584 for the last 200 days.

ProSomnus Inc [OSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ProSomnus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.38 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ProSomnus Inc [OSA]

The top three institutional holders of OSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.