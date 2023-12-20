On Holding AG [ONON] Is Currently 2.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 2.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.35. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM that On Reports Results for the Third Quarter and Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023.

On reports strong results for the first nine months of 2023, reaching CHF 1,345.0 million in net sales YTD. Q3 2023 net sales increased by 46.5%, or by approximately 58% on a constant currency basis when compared to the same period in 2022. Growth in the three-month period was driven by On’s direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) channel, recording a growth of 54.6% when compared to the same period in 2022, reflecting the strength of the On brand and ongoing ambition for DTC to outgrow wholesale.

Q3 2023 presents On’s strongest quarter in history across numerous measures. Net sales of CHF 480.5 million, net income of CHF 58.7 million, adjusted EBITDA of CHF 81.3 million, as well as a significant positive cash flow offer a showcase of On’s ambition to combine strong growth with attractive and increasing profitability.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4715258 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of On Holding AG stands at 4.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.79%.

The market cap for ONON stock reached $9.97 billion, with 281.98 million shares outstanding and 185.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, ONON reached a trading volume of 4715258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about On Holding AG [ONON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $35.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONON in the course of the last twelve months was 24325.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.21.

How has ONON stock performed recently?

On Holding AG [ONON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.33. With this latest performance, ONON shares gained by 13.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.87 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.35, while it was recorded at 30.63 for the last single week of trading, and 29.40 for the last 200 days.

On Holding AG [ONON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.21 and a Current Ratio set at 3.35.

Insider trade positions for On Holding AG [ONON]

The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ONON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ONON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.