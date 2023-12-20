Nextracker Inc [NXT] Is Currently -4.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nextracker Inc [NASDAQ: NXT] slipped around -2.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $45.31 at the close of the session, down -4.53%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM that Nextracker Achieves 10-Gigawatt Milestone in Middle East, Africa, and India Solar Power Markets.

Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT), a leading global provider of intelligent solar tracker and software solutions, today announced it has surpassed a corporate milestone of 10 GW of smart solar trackers either operational or under fulfilment for projects located in the Middle East, Africa, and India. In parallel timing with the United Nations COP28 Climate Change conference held in Dubai over the last two weeks, this milestone was achieved this month after securing significant orders in the region.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, NXT reached a trading volume of 4533957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nextracker Inc [NXT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXT shares is $52.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXT stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Nextracker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-20-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextracker Inc is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

How has NXT stock performed recently?

Nextracker Inc [NXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.19. With this latest performance, NXT shares gained by 17.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.96% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.40 for Nextracker Inc [NXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.36, while it was recorded at 46.10 for the last single week of trading, and 37.80 for the last 200 days.

Nextracker Inc [NXT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nextracker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

Earnings analysis for Nextracker Inc [NXT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nextracker Inc go to 38.50%.

Insider trade positions for Nextracker Inc [NXT]

