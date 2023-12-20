Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Desktop Metal Inc [DM] – find out why.

Desktop Metal Inc [NYSE: DM] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.75. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Carbon Introduces Three New Resins to Its Platform, Unlocking New Applications for Dental Labs.

New resins include Pac-Dent Rodin™ Sculpture, Desktop Health™ Flexcera™ Base, and Keystone Industries KeyGuard™, which will help dental labs diversify offerings, streamline workflows, and unlock new applications.

Carbon, a leading product development and manufacturing technology company, announced the release of three breakthrough resins on its platform — Pac-Dent Rodin Sculpture, Desktop Health Flexcera Base, and Keystone KeyGuard. Each resin has been meticulously tested and validated for use with Carbon’s printers, making a significant contribution to Carbon’s dental materials portfolio.

Desktop Metal Inc stock has also gained 17.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DM stock has declined by -51.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.34% and lost -44.74% year-on date.

The market cap for DM stock reached $244.07 million, with 318.13 million shares outstanding and 213.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, DM reached a trading volume of 7043337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Desktop Metal Inc [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $0.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

DM stock trade performance evaluation

Desktop Metal Inc [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.53. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for Desktop Metal Inc [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8775, while it was recorded at 0.7170 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6100 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc [DM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Desktop Metal Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 3.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Desktop Metal Inc [DM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc go to 46.00%.

Desktop Metal Inc [DM]: Institutional Ownership

