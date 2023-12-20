Morgan Stanley slashes price target on American Well Corporation [AMWL] – find out why.

American Well Corporation [NYSE: AMWL] closed the trading session at $1.44. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Amwell Announces Results for Third Quarter 2023.

Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in hybrid care enablement, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.12 percent and weekly performance of 22.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, AMWL reached to a volume of 5052528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Well Corporation [AMWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMWL shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Well Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Well Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

AMWL stock trade performance evaluation

American Well Corporation [AMWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.03. With this latest performance, AMWL shares gained by 6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.02 for American Well Corporation [AMWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2063, while it was recorded at 1.3480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7780 for the last 200 days.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

American Well Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.85 and a Current Ratio set at 4.93.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Well Corporation [AMWL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Well Corporation go to 2.80%.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: Institutional Ownership

