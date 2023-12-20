Morgan Stanley [MS] moved down -0.90: Why It’s Important

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] loss -0.90% on the last trading session, reaching $90.76 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. Announces Tender Offer.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CAF) (the “Fund”) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a tender offer to acquire in exchange for cash up to 20 percent of the Fund’s outstanding shares at a price equal to 98.5 percent of the Fund’s net asset value per share (“NAV”) (net of expenses related to the tender offer) as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on the business day immediately following the day the offer expires (a “Tender Offer”). The Tender Offer will commence on January 22, 2024 and will terminate on February 20, 2024, unless extended. If the Fund’s shares are trading at a premium to NAV on January 22, 2024, no Tender Offer will be conducted. Additional terms and conditions of the Tender Offer will be set forth in its offering materials, which will be distributed to the Fund’s stockholders.

If more than 20 percent of the Fund’s outstanding shares are tendered, the Fund will purchase its shares from tendering stockholders on a pro rata basis (odd-lot tenders for stockholders who own fewer than 100 shares are still subject to pro ration), based on the number of tendered shares, at a price equal to 98.5 percent of the fund’s NAV (net of expenses related to the Tender Offer).

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.79M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 8785874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $89.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65.

Trading performance analysis for MS stock

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.59. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 13.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.54 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.03, while it was recorded at 88.52 for the last single week of trading, and 84.20 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Morgan Stanley’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Morgan Stanley [MS]

The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.