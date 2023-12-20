Morgan Stanley lifts Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: FOLD] gained 4.11% or 0.52 points to close at $13.18 with a heavy trading volume of 4490181 shares. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Amicus Therapeutics Congratulates Executive Chairman John F. Crowley on Appointment as Next President and CEO of BIO.

Crowley to Step Down from Amicus Board of Directors in March 2024 and Become Amicus Chairman Emeritus.

Michael Raab, Current Lead Independent Director, to Become Chairman of Amicus Board of Directors.

The daily chart for FOLD points out that the company has recorded 3.53% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, FOLD reached to a volume of 4490181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $19.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-20-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for FOLD stock

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.51. With this latest performance, FOLD shares gained by 22.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.96 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.05, while it was recorded at 12.67 for the last single week of trading, and 11.91 for the last 200 days.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.73.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]

The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FOLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FOLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.