Microvision Inc. [MVIS] is 18.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Microvision Inc. [NASDAQ: MVIS] gained 6.92% or 0.18 points to close at $2.78 with a heavy trading volume of 4170805 shares. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM that MicroVision Reiterates Revenue Guidance and Provides Updates on OEM Engagements.

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar technology and ADAS solutions, today reiterated its 2023 revenue guidance and provided updates on engagement with OEMs.

“As we wrap up a year of strong growth and momentum for MicroVision, we want to give a brief update to shareholders about where we are and where we’re going,” said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision’s Chief Executive Officer. “Consistent with our previous statement, we expect our 2023 revenue to be near the top end of the $6.5 – $8.0 million range. Looking ahead, I am excited about opportunities to ramp revenue from non-automotive markets through our direct sales channel.”.

The daily chart for MVIS points out that the company has recorded -34.89% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, MVIS reached to a volume of 4170805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microvision Inc. [MVIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVIS shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Microvision Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvision Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 244.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for MVIS stock

Microvision Inc. [MVIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.81. With this latest performance, MVIS shares gained by 14.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.16 for Microvision Inc. [MVIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 2.89 for the last 200 days.

Microvision Inc. [MVIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Microvision Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.65 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Microvision Inc. [MVIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MVIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microvision Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Microvision Inc. [MVIS]

The top three institutional holders of MVIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MVIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MVIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.