MGM Resorts International [MGM] moved up 3.40: Why It’s Important

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.40% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.80%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM that BETMGM AND NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR NORTH AMERICAN PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION.

Expanded partnership to feature League and team-branded casino games, VIP fan experiences, and sponsored branding in national broadcasts.

BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multi-year North American partnership extension. BetMGM continues as an Official Sports Betting and Gaming Partner and will create specialized VIP fan experiences, utilize NHL imagery to design team and League-branded casino games, and be featured during nationally televised broadcasts.

Over the last 12 months, MGM stock rose by 26.25%. The one-year MGM Resorts International stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.23. The average equity rating for MGM stock is currently 1.58, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.38 billion, with 379.09 million shares outstanding and 274.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, MGM stock reached a trading volume of 4940179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $53.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

MGM Stock Performance Analysis:

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.80. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 13.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.80 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.88, while it was recorded at 44.01 for the last single week of trading, and 42.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGM Resorts International Fundamentals:

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MGM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MGM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.