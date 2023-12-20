Market cap of SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] reaches 2.28B – now what?

SSR Mining Inc [NASDAQ: SSRM] price surged by 2.85 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 7:05 AM that SSR Mining Announces the Sale of Its San Luis Project for Total Consideration of up to US$42.5 Million and a 4% NSR Royalty.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) (“SSR Mining” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its San Luis Project (“San Luis” or the “Project”) to Highlander Silver Corp. (CSE:HSLV) (“Highlander Silver”) in exchange for total consideration of up to US$42.5 million (the “Transaction”).

Total consideration consists of US$5.0 million in upfront cash and up to US$37.5 million in contingent payments payable in cash. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SSR Mining will retain a 4% net smelter returns (“NSR”) royalty on the Project, which will be granted prior to the closing of the Transaction.

The one-year SSRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.57. The average equity rating for SSRM stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSRM shares is $16.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SSR Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SSR Mining Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSRM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.76.

SSRM Stock Performance Analysis:

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.17. With this latest performance, SSRM shares dropped by -4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.07 for SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.24, while it was recorded at 10.85 for the last single week of trading, and 14.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SSR Mining Inc Fundamentals:

SSR Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.76 and a Current Ratio set at 6.97.

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] Institutonal Ownership Details

