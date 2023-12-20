Market cap of Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] reaches 10.32B – now what?

Robinhood Markets Inc [NASDAQ: HOOD] gained 2.05% or 0.24 points to close at $11.93 with a heavy trading volume of 14188678 shares. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports November 2023 Operating Data.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported selected monthly operating data for November 2023:.

Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) at the end of November were 23.3 million, up approximately 20 thousand from October 2023(1).

The daily chart for HOOD points out that the company has recorded 19.30% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.26M shares, HOOD reached to a volume of 14188678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.74.

Trading performance analysis for HOOD stock

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, HOOD shares gained by 50.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.83 for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.47, while it was recorded at 11.87 for the last single week of trading, and 9.91 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]

The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HOOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HOOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.