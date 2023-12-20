Market cap of Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU] reaches 3.17B – now what?

Peabody Energy Corp. [NYSE: BTU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.29% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.54%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 7:45 AM that Peabody’s North Goonyella Mine Renamed Centurion Mine.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today announced that the North Goonyella Mine will now be known as the Centurion Mine.

In October, the Company reached an agreement to acquire a large portion of the Wards Well coal deposit adjacent to the existing North Goonyella Mine. The new name reflects the pending addition of the acquired resources, creating a premier, tier one premium hard coking coal mine with a life of 25 years or more.

Over the last 12 months, BTU stock dropped by -15.09%. The one-year Peabody Energy Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.42. The average equity rating for BTU stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.17 billion, with 143.90 million shares outstanding and 130.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, BTU stock reached a trading volume of 4727849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $28.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corp. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 1.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.88.

BTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.54. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 1.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.98, while it was recorded at 23.69 for the last single week of trading, and 22.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peabody Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Peabody Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.88 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

