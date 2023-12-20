Market cap of LogicMark Inc [LGMK] reaches 1.51M – now what?

LogicMark Inc [NASDAQ: LGMK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 6:15 AM that LGMK: Believe Recent and Planned New Product Launches Advance SaaS Strategy.

M. Marin

Over the last 12 months, LGMK stock dropped by -89.64%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.51 million, with 1.42 million shares outstanding and 1.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 182.34K shares, LGMK stock reached a trading volume of 8663647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LogicMark Inc [LGMK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for LogicMark Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75.

LGMK Stock Performance Analysis:

LogicMark Inc [LGMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, LGMK shares dropped by -36.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for LogicMark Inc [LGMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4762, while it was recorded at 0.9858 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3483 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LogicMark Inc Fundamentals:

LogicMark Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.86 and a Current Ratio set at 4.45.

LogicMark Inc [LGMK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LGMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LGMK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LGMK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.