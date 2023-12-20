Market cap of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE] reaches 3.88B – now what?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [NYSE: APLE] price plunged by -0.18 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Monthly Distribution and Special Distribution for 2023.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share and a special cash distribution of $0.05 per common share. The combined distribution of $0.13 per common share is payable on January 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023.

Based on the Company’s common stock closing price of $16.99 on December 18, 2023, the annualized regular monthly cash distribution of $0.96 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 5.7%.

The one-year APLE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.5. The average equity rating for APLE stock is currently 2.11, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLE shares is $18.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for APLE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.99.

APLE Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, APLE shares gained by 2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.03 for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.29, while it was recorded at 17.13 for the last single week of trading, and 15.47 for the last 200 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc [APLE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in APLE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in APLE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.