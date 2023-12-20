Market cap of Aclarion Inc [ACON] reaches 2.39M – now what?

Aclarion Inc [NASDAQ: ACON] price surged by 21.09 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Aclarion Announces Key Commercial Milestone With Completion of 1,000 Nociscan Exams.

Pace of Nociscan orders accelerated 2.5x for the last 250 scans compared to the first 250 scans.

Further acceleration of scan volumes expected as MRIs are activated for the recently completed panel of 10 Key Opinion Leader (KOL) surgeons.

The one-year ACON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.33. The average equity rating for ACON stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aclarion Inc [ACON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACON shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACON stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclarion Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.83.

ACON Stock Performance Analysis:

Aclarion Inc [ACON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.36. With this latest performance, ACON shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.31 for Aclarion Inc [ACON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3336, while it was recorded at 0.2389 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5930 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aclarion Inc Fundamentals:

Aclarion Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 0.15.

Aclarion Inc [ACON] Institutonal Ownership Details

