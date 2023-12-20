Market Analysts see Sphere 3D Corp [ANY] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Sphere 3D Corp [NASDAQ: ANY] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.95. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Sphere 3D Corp. Provides November 2023 Production and Operation Updates.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 5, 2023) – Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (“Sphere 3D” or the “Company”), dedicated to becoming the leading carbon-neutral Bitcoin mining company is providing results of its Bitcoin mining operation for Nov 2023.

Sphere 3D Corp stock has also gained 69.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ANY stock has inclined by 45.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.51% and gained 1.11% year-on date.

The market cap for ANY stock reached $28.00 million, with 14.36 million shares outstanding and 14.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, ANY reached a trading volume of 4776176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sphere 3D Corp [ANY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANY shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Sphere 3D Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sphere 3D Corp is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

ANY stock trade performance evaluation

Sphere 3D Corp [ANY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.57. With this latest performance, ANY shares gained by 110.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.01 for Sphere 3D Corp [ANY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1311, while it was recorded at 1.5660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9079 for the last 200 days.

Sphere 3D Corp [ANY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sphere 3D Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sphere 3D Corp [ANY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sphere 3D Corp go to 20.00%.

Sphere 3D Corp [ANY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ANY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ANY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ANY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.