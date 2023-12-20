Market Analysts see LumiraDx Limited [LMDX] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

LumiraDx Limited [NASDAQ: LMDX] loss -8.15% on the last trading session, reaching $0.09 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM that LumiraDx Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Delisting Determination; Plans to Appeal.

The Notice indicates that unless the Company appeals the delisting determination, which it intends to do, trading of the Company’s securities will be suspended at the opening of business on November 2, 2023, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.91M shares, LMDX reached a trading volume of 8999265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LumiraDx Limited [LMDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMDX shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for LumiraDx Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LumiraDx Limited is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for LMDX stock

LumiraDx Limited [LMDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.51. With this latest performance, LMDX shares dropped by -33.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for LumiraDx Limited [LMDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1146, while it was recorded at 0.1015 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3891 for the last 200 days.

LumiraDx Limited [LMDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

LumiraDx Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.97.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at LumiraDx Limited [LMDX]

