Market Analysts see IonQ Inc [IONQ] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

IonQ Inc [NYSE: IONQ] closed the trading session at $14.57. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that IonQ’s Most Powerful Quantum System, IonQ Forte, Now Available through the Amazon Braket Direct Program.

The newly-launched Amazon Braket Direct program expands access to the most innovative quantum systems available on Amazon Braket with no upfront fees or subscriptions.

Customers can connect with IonQ application development experts directly via Amazon Braket Direct, receiving tailored support to leverage the full capabilities of IonQ quantum systems.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 322.32 percent and weekly performance of 11.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 56.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.80M shares, IONQ reached to a volume of 6743493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IonQ Inc [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for IonQ Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 151.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

IONQ stock trade performance evaluation

IonQ Inc [IONQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.65. With this latest performance, IONQ shares gained by 19.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 272.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.83 for IonQ Inc [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.63, while it was recorded at 14.09 for the last single week of trading, and 11.54 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc [IONQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

IonQ Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.12 and a Current Ratio set at 14.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IonQ Inc [IONQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc go to 20.00%.

IonQ Inc [IONQ]: Institutional Ownership

