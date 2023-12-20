Market Analysts see Flex Ltd [FLEX] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

Flex Ltd [NASDAQ: FLEX] jumped around 1.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $29.91 at the close of the session, up 4.25%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that FLEX ANNOUNCES RECORD AND DISTRIBUTION DATES FOR NEXTRACKER SPIN-OFF AND RELATED SINGAPORE HIGH COURT APPROVAL.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that it has declared December 29, 2023 as the record date for its previously announced spin-off of all of its remaining interest in Nextracker Inc. (“Nextracker”) to Flex shareholders on a pro rata basis and January 2, 2024 as the distribution date for the spin-off.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The spin-off will be effected pursuant to a distribution of shares of the common stock of Yuma Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flex (“Yuma”), to the holders of Flex ordinary shares, with each Flex shareholder as of the record date receiving one share of Yuma common stock for each Flex ordinary share held. Immediately following the distribution, Yuma will merge with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nextracker. As consideration in the merger, Flex shareholders are expected to receive approximately 0.17 shares of Nextracker Class A common stock for every share of Yuma common stock held as of immediately prior to the merger. Flex shareholders will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares. Flex expects both the distribution and the merger to be completed on January 2, 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 9180210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flex Ltd [FLEX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $33.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Flex Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

How has FLEX stock performed recently?

Flex Ltd [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.47. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 13.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.58 for Flex Ltd [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.04, while it was recorded at 28.49 for the last single week of trading, and 25.17 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd [FLEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Flex Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

Earnings analysis for Flex Ltd [FLEX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd go to 15.60%.

Insider trade positions for Flex Ltd [FLEX]

The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FLEX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FLEX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.