Market Analysts see Dish Network Corp [DISH] gaining to $1. Time to buy?

Dish Network Corp [NASDAQ: DISH] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 5.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.88. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that DISH Media Partners with BrightLine to Power Interactive, Personalized Advertising on Sling TV.

Advertisers can now engage Sling viewers with interactive brand content while watching live TV, driving greater brand awareness, consideration and purchase intent.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

DISH Media, today announced a partnership with BrightLine to allow for interactive ad units on live and on demand inventory on SLING TV. The two new advanced advertising products, In-Stream Interactive (versatile scrollers, simple games and trivia) and Dynamic Addressable (creative tailored to a viewer’s specific location), are now available on SLING. With Connected TV (CTV), now the number one platform for consuming video, advertisers are turning to more performance-based tactics to determine whether their TV campaigns are driving incremental results. Dynamic ads are redefining the traditional commercial break, allowing agencies and brands to increase brand awareness and prompt audiences to take action.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5576793 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dish Network Corp stands at 7.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.91%.

The market cap for DISH stock reached $2.61 billion, with 292.66 million shares outstanding and 246.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.45M shares, DISH reached a trading volume of 5576793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dish Network Corp [DISH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Dish Network Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dish Network Corp is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

How has DISH stock performed recently?

Dish Network Corp [DISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.75. With this latest performance, DISH shares gained by 36.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.43 for Dish Network Corp [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.49 for the last 200 days.

Dish Network Corp [DISH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dish Network Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.54.

Insider trade positions for Dish Network Corp [DISH]

The top three institutional holders of DISH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DISH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DISH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.