Market Analysts see Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

Citizens Financial Group Inc [NYSE: CFG] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 1.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.55. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 9:01 AM that Citizens Survey Finds Mid-Size Companies, Private Equity Firms are Embracing Artificial Intelligence.

99% of respondents agree that AI will become an essential tool for business operations.

Mid-size companies and private equity firms are embracing artificial intelligence by implementing the technology to assess data, automate processes and streamline financial operations, according to a new survey from Citizens released today.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4805531 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citizens Financial Group Inc stands at 4.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.17%.

The market cap for CFG stock reached $15.64 billion, with 492.28 million shares outstanding and 463.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 4805531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $32.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.78.

How has CFG stock performed recently?

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.47. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 20.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.89 for Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.93, while it was recorded at 33.05 for the last single week of trading, and 28.13 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Citizens Financial Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

Earnings analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc go to 0.85%.

Insider trade positions for Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]

