Livent Corp [LTHM] Revenue clocked in at $920.10 million, down -12.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Livent Corp [NYSE: LTHM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.17% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.79%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 5:49 PM that Livent Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; NCR Voyix and Rush Enterprises to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, January 2:.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM) will replace NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX) in the S&P MidCap 400, and NCR Voyix will replace Livent in the S&P SmallCap 600. Allkem Limited (ASX: AKE) is merging with Livent in a transaction expected to be completed on or about Thursday, January 4 pending final conditions. The combined company will be considered US domiciled for index purposes, and Livent will be treated as the surviving entity. Post merger, the company will be named Arcadium Lithium plc and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ALTM”. Arcadium Lithium will have a projected total market capitalization that is more representative of the mid-cap market space. NCR Voyix is ranked near the bottom of the S&P MidCap 400 and is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Over the last 12 months, LTHM stock dropped by -21.54%. The one-year Livent Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.31. The average equity rating for LTHM stock is currently 1.65, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.14 billion, with 179.55 million shares outstanding and 178.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, LTHM stock reached a trading volume of 7382328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Livent Corp [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $24.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Livent Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corp is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTHM in the course of the last twelve months was 77.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.99.

LTHM Stock Performance Analysis:

Livent Corp [LTHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.79. With this latest performance, LTHM shares gained by 27.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.55 for Livent Corp [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.14, while it was recorded at 17.08 for the last single week of trading, and 20.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Livent Corp Fundamentals:

Livent Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.99 and a Current Ratio set at 3.46.

LTHM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corp go to 30.30%.

Livent Corp [LTHM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LTHM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LTHM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.