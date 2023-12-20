Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] moved up 2.80: Why It’s Important

Li Auto Inc ADR [NASDAQ: LI] closed the trading session at $35.27. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 3:30 AM that Li Auto Inc. November 2023 Delivery Update.

Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, “Bolstered by the strong growth momentum of our three Li L series models, our monthly deliveries have exceeded 40,000 vehicles for two consecutive months, the highest among Chinese emerging new energy automakers and premium brands in China, making us the best-selling brand among SUVs priced above RMB300,000 in China. Li L9, Li L8, and Li L7 have each surpassed the 100,000 cumulative delivery benchmark, and maintained a leading position in their respective segments. In November, Li Auto achieved its full-year delivery target ahead of time. Propelled by the growing market demand, we will continue to strive for a 50,000 monthly delivery target in December with ample preparations in sales, supply, production, and delivery capabilities.”.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 72.89 percent and weekly performance of 1.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, LI reached to a volume of 4397685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $53.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc ADR is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.64.

LI stock trade performance evaluation

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -13.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.57 for Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.42, while it was recorded at 34.98 for the last single week of trading, and 33.48 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Li Auto Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.59 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.