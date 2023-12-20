Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] fell -9.14% so far this year. What now?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [NASDAQ: KDP] price surged by 1.35 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Keurig Dr Pepper Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.215 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, on the Company’s common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on January 19, 2024 to shareholders of record on January 5, 2024.

The one-year KDP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.67. The average equity rating for KDP stock is currently 1.95, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $35.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 32.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.22.

KDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, KDP shares gained by 1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.90 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.92, while it was recorded at 32.50 for the last single week of trading, and 32.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Fundamentals:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.22 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

KDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc go to 6.94%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KDP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KDP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.