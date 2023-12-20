Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] Is Currently 2.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Joby Aviation Inc [NYSE: JOBY] price surged by 2.20 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 12:00 AM that Joby, ANA Holdings Partner with Nomura Real Estate Development for Vertiports in Japan.

Nomura Real Estate Development is one of Japan’s largest real estate developers.

The one-year JOBY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.86. The average equity rating for JOBY stock is currently 2.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

JOBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.89. With this latest performance, JOBY shares gained by 13.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.41 for Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.05, while it was recorded at 6.91 for the last single week of trading, and 6.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Joby Aviation Inc Fundamentals:

Joby Aviation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.78 and a Current Ratio set at 22.78.

JOBY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc go to -11.81%.

Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JOBY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JOBY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.