Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS] is -90.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: INBS] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 33.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.38. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Intelligent Bio Solutions Receives NATA Accreditation for its Revolutionary Fingerprint Sweat Drug Screening System.

NATA accreditation is acknowledged nationally and internationally, and provides a means of recognizing, determining, and promoting the capability of organizations engaged in specific technical and scientific activities. NATA’s accreditation follows a rigorous process that meets ISO Standards, and applications for accreditation are reviewed by an expert panel, the Accreditation Advisory Committee (AAC), before an organization is awarded its accreditation. Aligning with relevant international standards and addressing compliance, quality and risk elements, NATA accreditation supports the Company’s business operations and market presence. The globally recognized accreditation presents broad opportunities to INBS, which can provide an alternative drug screening solution to large corporations with stringent drug and alcohol testing policies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 88714309 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc stands at 24.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.57%.

The market cap for INBS stock reached $3.29 million, with 8.73 million shares outstanding and 8.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, INBS reached a trading volume of 88714309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INBS shares is $13.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for INBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has INBS stock performed recently?

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.71. With this latest performance, INBS shares dropped by -16.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3150, while it was recorded at 0.2938 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8766 for the last 200 days.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

Insider trade positions for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc [INBS]

The top three institutional holders of INBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.