Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] moved down -8.49: Why It’s Important

Infobird Co Ltd [NASDAQ: IFBD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.49% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.88%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM that INFOBIRD CO., LTD ANNOUNCES NEW BUSINESS COOPERATION IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEM SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT.

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) (“Infobird” or the “Company”), a software-as-a-service provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China, today announced that a new business cooperation in software development of information technology system has been signed.

Recently, Infobird Technologies Limited (hereinafter referred to as “Infobird HK”) and a company signed a new business contract, aiming to cooperate in software and IT system development, with a total value of US$1.8 million. The principal business of counterparty is Gig Economy Platform of localized life services. Henceforth, Infobird will intensify the investment in research and development of SaaS systems and software technologies and commit to explore more SaaS technologies applicable scenarios to help clients with business expansion.

Over the last 12 months, IFBD stock dropped by -98.43%. The one-year Infobird Co Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.9. The average equity rating for IFBD stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.52 million, with 6.87 million shares outstanding and 6.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 150.88K shares, IFBD stock reached a trading volume of 15726427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFBD shares is $1247.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infobird Co Ltd is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

IFBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, IFBD shares dropped by -38.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.87 for Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8695, while it was recorded at 1.3110 for the last single week of trading, and 20.5939 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infobird Co Ltd Fundamentals:

Infobird Co Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] Institutonal Ownership Details

