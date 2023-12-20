Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN] Revenue clocked in at $287.61 million, up 502.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Immunogen, Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] closed the trading session at $29.86. The company report on December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM that ImmunoGen Presents Findings from Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia Cohorts in Phase 1b/2 Study of Pivekimab Sunirine in Combination with Azacitidine and Venetoclax at ASH.

Pivekimab Triplet Demonstrates Encouraging CR, Composite CR, and MRD Negativity Rates; Broad Anti-Leukemia Activity Observed Across All Molecular Subsets Evaluated.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 502.02 percent and weekly performance of 0.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 55.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 85.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 104.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.59M shares, IMGN reached to a volume of 5073673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $29.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Immunogen, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immunogen, Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

IMGN stock trade performance evaluation

Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 85.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 497.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.52 for Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.08, while it was recorded at 29.64 for the last single week of trading, and 14.50 for the last 200 days.

Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Immunogen, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.65 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IMGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IMGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.