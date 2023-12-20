Iamgold Corp. [IAG] Revenue clocked in at $1.33 billion, up 3.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Iamgold Corp. [NYSE: IAG] closed the trading session at $2.68. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that IAMGOLD Announces Gold Prepay Arrangements to Defer Gold Deliveries from the First Quarter of 2024.

All monetary amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 18, 2023) – IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a forward gold sale arrangement (“2025 Q1 Prepay Arrangement”) and a partial amendment to one of its existing gold prepay arrangements (“Deferral Prepay Arrangement”, together the “Arrangements”). The net result of these Arrangements is the effective transition of current gold delivery obligations out of the first quarter of 2024 into the following year, increasing cashflow in Q1 2024 by approximately $72.5 million assuming current gold prices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.88 percent and weekly performance of 26.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, IAG reached to a volume of 11559713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Iamgold Corp. [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Iamgold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iamgold Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

IAG stock trade performance evaluation

Iamgold Corp. [IAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.42. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 15.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.37 for Iamgold Corp. [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 2.57 for the last 200 days.

Iamgold Corp. [IAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Iamgold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Iamgold Corp. [IAG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IAG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IAG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.