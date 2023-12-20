HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] Stock trading around $3.83 per share: What’s Next?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.78% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.32%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 11:41 AM that HIVE Digital Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Private Placement Financing to HODL our Bitcoin Production and Expand Green Mining Footprint by 100MW.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated May 10, 2023 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 1, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, HIVE stock rose by 105.91%. The one-year HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.14. The average equity rating for HIVE stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $335.62 million, with 87.63 million shares outstanding and 87.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, HIVE stock reached a trading volume of 9240501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIVE shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

HIVE Stock Performance Analysis:

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.32. With this latest performance, HIVE shares gained by 27.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.81 for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 3.74 for the last single week of trading, and 3.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.52 and a Current Ratio set at 2.52.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HIVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HIVE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HIVE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.