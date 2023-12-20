Goldman lifts Organon & Co. [OGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] jumped around 0.4 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.52 at the close of the session, up 3.05%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Organon & Lilly Enter Commercialization Agreement in Europe for Two Migraine Medicines.

Organon becomes the sole distributor and promoter of Emgality® (galcanezumab) and RAYVOW™ (lasmiditan) in Europe, building on strong commercial expertise in central nervous system disorders.

Expands Organon’s European product portfolio in a condition that primarily affects womeni.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, OGN reached a trading volume of 5193528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Organon & Co. [OGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $19.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

How has OGN stock performed recently?

Organon & Co. [OGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.16. With this latest performance, OGN shares gained by 19.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.81 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.20, while it was recorded at 12.99 for the last single week of trading, and 19.23 for the last 200 days.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings analysis for Organon & Co. [OGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Organon & Co. [OGN]

The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.