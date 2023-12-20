Geron Corp. [GERN] Stock trading around $2.30 per share: What’s Next?

Geron Corp. [NASDAQ: GERN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.99% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.75%. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Geron Announces IMerge Phase 3 Presentations at ASH Highlighting Significant Durability of Transfusion Independence and Breadth of Effect Across MDS Subgroups with Imetelstat in Lower Risk MDS.

Imetelstat is currently under regulatory review by the FDA and EMA for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia in adult patients with lower risk MDS.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced presentations of data from its IMerge Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating first-in-class investigational telomerase inhibitor imetelstat in patients with lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), as well as population analysis of claims data in lower risk MDS. The data were presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place from December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, CA and virtually as well as published online in Blood.

Over the last 12 months, GERN stock rose by 0.88%. The one-year Geron Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.38. The average equity rating for GERN stock is currently 1.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.25 billion, with 543.06 million shares outstanding and 459.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.23M shares, GERN stock reached a trading volume of 7548714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Geron Corp. [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Geron Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3903.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

GERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Geron Corp. [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.75. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 16.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.55 for Geron Corp. [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.92, while it was recorded at 2.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Geron Corp. Fundamentals:

Geron Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.75 and a Current Ratio set at 3.75.

GERN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corp. go to 5.00%.

Geron Corp. [GERN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GERN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GERN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.