General Electric Co. [GE] Stock trading around $125.94 per share: What’s Next?

General Electric Co. [NYSE: GE] surged by $2.3 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $125.94. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 12:15 PM that GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable January 25, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2023. The ex-dividend date is December 27, 2023.

General Electric Co. stock has also gained 2.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GE stock has inclined by 9.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.89% and gained 92.61% year-on date.

The market cap for GE stock reached $137.07 billion, with 1.09 billion shares outstanding and 1.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 4752810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Electric Co. [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $139.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for General Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Co. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 27.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

GE stock trade performance evaluation

General Electric Co. [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.39 for General Electric Co. [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.38, while it was recorded at 123.07 for the last single week of trading, and 107.72 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Co. [GE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

General Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Electric Co. [GE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Co. go to 31.39%.

General Electric Co. [GE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.