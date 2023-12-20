For Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.59% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.41%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Operating Update.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today provided an update on recent operating trends.

Please visit https://investor.pebblebrookhotels.com/investor-presentations-1 to view the updated presentation the Company issued on its website with additional details on the current operating trends.

Over the last 12 months, PEB stock rose by 3.45%. The one-year Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.18. The average equity rating for PEB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.84 billion, with 126.35 million shares outstanding and 118.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, PEB stock reached a trading volume of 6320560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $13.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEB in the course of the last twelve months was 48.45.

PEB Stock Performance Analysis:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.41. With this latest performance, PEB shares gained by 21.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.66 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.94, while it was recorded at 14.67 for the last single week of trading, and 13.77 for the last 200 days.

PEB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PEB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PEB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.