For Mosaic Company [MOS], Analyst sees a rise to $42. What next?

Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] surged by $1.15 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $38.15. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Mosaic Announces October and November 2023 Revenue and Sales Volumes.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its combined October and November 2023 sales volumes and revenue by business unit.

Mosaic Company stock has also gained 9.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MOS stock has inclined by 2.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.46% and lost -12.58% year-on date.

The market cap for MOS stock reached $12.47 billion, with 339.07 million shares outstanding and 324.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 4172202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $40.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mosaic Company is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

MOS stock trade performance evaluation

Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.72. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.24 for Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.31, while it was recorded at 37.07 for the last single week of trading, and 38.31 for the last 200 days.

Mosaic Company [MOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Mosaic Company [MOS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.