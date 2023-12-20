FBR Capital slashes price target on Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] – find out why.

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] closed the trading session at $1.46. The company report on October 29, 2023 at 5:16 PM that Ur-Energy Releases 2023 Q3 Results.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) has filed the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Ur-Energy CEO, John Cash said, “The uranium market improved dramatically during the third quarter as primary supply failed to keep pace with demand from global utilities and financial players and as geopolitical instability weighed on the market. As the price of uranium improved, we provided increasingly higher priced bids in response to Requests for Proposals from utilities and other buyers. We are optimistic that the price of uranium will continue to increase, and we look forward to continuing to fill our contract book with production from the active Lost Creek operation and from the fully permitted Shirley Basin Project once a construction decision is made.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.96 percent and weekly performance of -7.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, URG reached to a volume of 4824217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URG shares is $2.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

URG stock trade performance evaluation

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.01. With this latest performance, URG shares dropped by -11.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.48 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5660, while it was recorded at 1.5220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2103 for the last 200 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.31 and a Current Ratio set at 5.71.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in URG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in URG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.