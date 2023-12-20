Exane BNP Paribas lifts Shell Plc ADR [SHEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Shell Plc ADR [NYSE: SHEL] jumped around 0.79 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $65.50 at the close of the session, up 1.22%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 2:03 PM that Transaction in Own Shares.

Transaction in Own Shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, SHEL reached a trading volume of 4824492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shell Plc ADR [SHEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHEL shares is $74.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Shell Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shell Plc ADR is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHEL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

How has SHEL stock performed recently?

Shell Plc ADR [SHEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, SHEL shares dropped by -0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.72 for Shell Plc ADR [SHEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.84, while it was recorded at 64.80 for the last single week of trading, and 62.04 for the last 200 days.

Shell Plc ADR [SHEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Shell Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.47.

Earnings analysis for Shell Plc ADR [SHEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shell Plc ADR go to -9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Shell Plc ADR [SHEL]

The top three institutional holders of SHEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SHEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SHEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.