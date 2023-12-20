Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] Revenue clocked in at $2.71 billion, down -48.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Enphase Energy Inc [NASDAQ: ENPH] surged by $11.29 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $135.32. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Enphase Energy Expands its Support for Virtual Power Plants Across the United States.

Most recently, homeowners who install Enphase IQ Batteries are now eligible to enroll in Pacific Gas and Electric’s (PG&E) Emergency Load Reduction Program (ELRP). Homeowners with IQ Batteries can also now enroll in Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) Long Island’s Battery Storage Rewards Program and Connecticut’s Energy Storage Solutions Program.

Enphase Energy Inc stock has also gained 35.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENPH stock has inclined by 9.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.45% and lost -48.93% year-on date.

The market cap for ENPH stock reached $18.48 billion, with 136.44 million shares outstanding and 131.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 10535196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $117.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc is set at 6.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 22.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.13.

ENPH stock trade performance evaluation

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.56. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 45.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.13 for Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.86, while it was recorded at 122.22 for the last single week of trading, and 148.47 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Enphase Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.13 and a Current Ratio set at 3.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc go to 10.90%.

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ENPH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.