DA Davidson lifts Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $71.05 at the close of the session, down -0.01%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM that A DECADE IN THE MAKING: OREO RETURNS TO THE BIG GAME IN 2024.

OREO, America’s favorite cookie, is gearing up for a monumental 2024 that includes a return to the Big Game.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.97M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 5096502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $80.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 27.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

How has MDLZ stock performed recently?

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.34 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.41, while it was recorded at 71.32 for the last single week of trading, and 71.08 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

Earnings analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.97%.

Insider trade positions for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.