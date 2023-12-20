Compugen Ltd [CGEN] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $2

Compugen Ltd [NASDAQ: CGEN] price surged by 173.97 percent to reach at $1.27. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 7:10 AM that Compugen will be Eligible to Receive $10 Million Milestone Payment upon Dosing of First Patient in AstraZeneca Phase 3 Rilvegostomig Trial in Biliary Tract Cancer.

Dosing of first patient in Phase 3 trial of rilvegostomig, a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody, will trigger $10 million milestone payment from AstraZeneca.

Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN) a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced it will be eligible to receive a milestone payment of $10 million from AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN), when the first patient is dosed in AstraZeneca’s ARTEMIDE-Bil01 trial with rilvegostomig. Rilvegostomig is a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody where the TIGIT component is derived from Compugen’s clinical-stage anti-TIGIT antibody, COM902. The ARTEMIDE-Bil01 trial is expected to recruit about 750 subjects in more than 20 countries with biliary tract cancer who will be randomized to receive rilvegostomig or placebo with investigator choice chemotherapy as adjuvant treatment after resection with curative intent.

The one-year CGEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.64. The average equity rating for CGEN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Compugen Ltd [CGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGEN shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Compugen Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compugen Ltd is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

CGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Compugen Ltd [CGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 161.13. With this latest performance, CGEN shares gained by 226.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.64 for Compugen Ltd [CGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7400, while it was recorded at 1.0100 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9000 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Compugen Ltd Fundamentals:

Compugen Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.81 and a Current Ratio set at 5.81.

Compugen Ltd [CGEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.