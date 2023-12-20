Compass Inc [COMP] Is Currently 5.56 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Compass Inc [NYSE: COMP] gained 5.56% or 0.16 points to close at $3.04 with a heavy trading volume of 4319119 shares. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Compass, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Achieves Positive Free Cash Flow In Third Quarter.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) (“Compass” or “the Company”), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by transaction volume1, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The daily chart for COMP points out that the company has recorded -4.40% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, COMP reached to a volume of 4319119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Compass Inc [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $2.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Compass Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for COMP stock

Compass Inc [COMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.01. With this latest performance, COMP shares gained by 28.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.49 for Compass Inc [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 2.93 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Compass Inc [COMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Compass Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Compass Inc [COMP]

The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COMP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COMP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.